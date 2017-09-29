Police ask for help identifying Hillview bank robber

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hillview are asking the public for help finding a bank robber.

Pioneer Village Police say a man robbed the PBI Bank on Preston Highway on Tuesday and ran away.

But they believe the same man went directly to the United Bank in Hebron Estates. Investigators released surveillance video that shows the man walking up to the teller wearing a ball cap, dark shirt and jeans.

Police believe the man considered robbing the second bank, but he left without doing so. But they consider him armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can call the City of Pioneer Village Police at 502-957-3800.

