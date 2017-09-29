Police ask for help identifying Hillview bank robber - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police ask for help identifying Hillview bank robber

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Hillview are asking the public for help finding a bank robber. 

Pioneer Village Police say a man robbed the PBI Bank on Preston Highway on Tuesday and ran away.  

But they believe the same man went directly to the United Bank in Hebron Estates.  Investigators released surveillance video that shows the man walking up to the teller wearing a ball cap, dark shirt and jeans.  

Police believe the man considered robbing the second bank, but he left without doing so. But they consider him armed and dangerous. 

Anyone with information can call the City of Pioneer Village Police at 502-957-3800.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.