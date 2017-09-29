Police ask for help identifying Hillview bank robber

Police say they executed a search warrant at his home...More >>
The second robbery investigators believe the man considered.More >>
According to arrest reports, 63-year-old James Pugh was arrested Thursday afternoon.More >>
The shooting victim was flown to Louisville with multiple gunshots to his torso.More >>
Five former students are suing a Kentucky school district and a fired high school principal who is accused of uploading nude images from confiscated cellphones.More >>
Police say he resold some of them on an e-commerce website under the username "LA."More >>
Police say he contacted so many girls on Facebook -- including minors -- "he can't remember everyone he has made contact with." Now he's facing felony charges.More >>
Police say the suspects placed a call to an unknown associate in Cuba to verify the validity of the threat.More >>
