Vine Grove man arrested on child pornography charges - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Vine Grove man arrested on child pornography charges

Posted: Updated:
David P. Sayenga Jr. (Source: Meade County Detention Center) David P. Sayenga Jr. (Source: Meade County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he uploaded child pornography to the Internet.

According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, 45-year-old David P. Sayenga Jr. was taken into custody Thursday night.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch launched an investigation after police say Sayenga was identified as an individual who was uploading child pornography images to the Internet. A search warrant was executed at his Vince Grove home, and "equipment used to facilitate the crime" was seized by police, according to the news release. 

Sayenga is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to police.

He is currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.