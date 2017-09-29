Vine Grove man arrested on child pornography charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Meade County, Kentucky, man has been arrested after police say he uploaded child pornography to the Internet.

According to a news release from the Kentucky State Police, 45-year-old David P. Sayenga Jr. was taken into custody Thursday night.

The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch launched an investigation after police say Sayenga was identified as an individual who was uploading child pornography images to the Internet. A search warrant was executed at his Vince Grove home, and "equipment used to facilitate the crime" was seized by police, according to the news release.

Sayenga is charged with 20 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and one count of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, according to police.

He is currently being held in the Meade County Detention Center.

