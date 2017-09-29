Escape to the Farm LIFE this fall for family fun

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - You can find fall family fun in Lanesville, Indiana.

Formerly known as Deere Farms, Farm LIFE Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch gives families a chance to stay busy and bond. The family entertainment destination keeps kids of all ages moving during this time of year.

Now open weekends through October 29, attempt the corn maze (during the day and at night), explore the pumpkin patch and challenge yourself on the NEW Mighty Titan Adventures obstacle course.

Pony Rides for kids and adults of all sizes are on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 6 only, now through the end of October.

Through October 29:

Friday 5:00pm - Dark

Saturday 11:00am - Dark

Sunday 12:00pm - 6:00pm

FARM LIFE Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch

1565 St John's Church Rd

Lanesville, Indiana

(812) 952-1629

