Escape to the Farm LIFE this fall for family fun - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Escape to the Farm LIFE this fall for family fun

Posted: Updated:

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) - You can find fall family fun in Lanesville, Indiana.

Formerly known as Deere Farms, Farm LIFE Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch gives families a chance to stay busy and bond. The family entertainment destination keeps kids of all ages moving during this time of year.

Now open weekends through October 29, attempt the corn maze (during the day and at night), explore the pumpkin patch and challenge yourself on the NEW Mighty Titan Adventures obstacle course.

Pony Rides for kids and adults of all sizes are on Saturdays and Sundays from 12 to 6 only, now through the end of October.

Through October 29:
Friday 5:00pm - Dark
Saturday 11:00am - Dark
Sunday 12:00pm - 6:00pm

FARM LIFE Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch
1565 St John's Church Rd
Lanesville, Indiana
(812) 952-1629

Click here to get connected to Farm LIFE.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.