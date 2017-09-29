Police: Iowa mother left 4 kids home alone while she went to Eur - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police: Iowa mother left 4 kids home alone while she went to Europe

Posted: Updated:

JOHNSTON, Iowa (AP) -- Police have arrested a suburban Des Moines mother who left her four children home alone while she traveled to Europe.

Johnston police say they've charged 30-year-old Erin Macke with four counts of child endangerment and one count of making a firearm available to a person under 21. Polk County Jail records say Macke is being held without bond. 

Police say Macke made no child care arrangements for her kids -- ages 12, 12, 7 and 6 -- before she left Sept. 20. She wasn't supposed to return until Oct. 1. 

A tip Sept. 21 that the children had been left unsupervised led to a welfare check on the children. Officers investigated and called in the Iowa Human Services Department, which took custody before handing them over to relatives.

Police called Macke in Germany, demanding she come back. She was arrested on her return. Police haven't described the purpose of Macke's trip. 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

