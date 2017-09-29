Police: Iowa mother left 4 kids home alone while she went to Europe

Days after a bombshell investigation was dropped on the U of L basketball program, there are still lots of issues that need to be resolved.More >>
Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.More >>
In July and August, the office of interim U of L President Greg Postel spent $491,000 in endowment money on a football suite as well as tickets to football and basketball games, according to financial statements released during a foundation board meeting on Thursday.More >>
Hiring a Division I basketball coach, even an interim coach, is always a challenging, but rarely as challenging as the one Louisville faces this week.More >>
The day of service will be all day Oct. 7 starting at 8 a.m.More >>
Witnesses said the care went into the water about 4 p.m. at the Greenwood Boat Dock.More >>
After taking an elderly woman for over $6,000 at a local Kroger, police believe the suspect has moved on to other stores in other states.More >>
A congressional committee wants an update from NCAA and apparel company officials on efforts to curb corruption after a recent federal investigation kicked of a widespread scandal college basketball.More >>
