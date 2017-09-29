Man convicted in fatal I-71 road rage shooting sentenced to prison

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man convicted in a fatal road rage shooting on I-71 is facing a long prison sentence.

Judge Audra Eckerle sentenced Christopher McCullum to 60 years in prison during a hearing Friday in Jefferson Circuit Court.

That is the same sentence recommended by the jury following his conviction in August.

McCullum shot and killed 41-year-old Mukhtar Ahmad while driving on I-71 in February 2015. Ahmad was a father of three, who had just dropped his daughter off at school

Defense attorneys argued that McCullum was high and drunk at the time of the shooting. They say he was experiencing paranoid delusions that someone was trying to kill him. Prosecutors say he knew exactly what he was doing.

