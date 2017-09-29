Topping-off ceremony held for new Norton Cancer Institute at Brownsboro Crossing

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new $39 million comprehensive cancer center is on it's way to being complete.

A topping-off ceremony was held Friday at the Norton Cancer Institute - Brownsboro, which is being built across from the Norton Brownsboro Hospital.

Kentucky has one of the highest cancer rates in the nation, with lung cancer as the leading cause of cancer deaths in the Commonwealth.

Norton Healthcare President and CEO Russell Cox says the new facility will bring everything to a central location. "This will bring together every possible method and manner we have to take care of the cancer patients, the family of that patient, and the entire community."

The Norton Cancer Institute serves more than 4,000 newly diagnosed cancer patients a year and is the largest cancer program in Louisville.

The new facility is expected to centralize radiation, surgical and urgent care for oncology patients, when it opens in October 2018.

