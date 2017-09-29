CRAWFORD | Awaiting a coach, Klein says Louisville basketball players continue workouts

Sports information director Kenny Klein, who spoke briefly with players, had no updates on who their interim coach would be, or when the announcement would be made.More >>
While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.More >>
Days after a bombshell investigation was dropped on the U of L basketball program, there are still lots of issues that need to be resolved.More >>
A congressional committee wants an update from NCAA and apparel company officials on efforts to curb corruption after a recent federal investigation kicked of a widespread scandal college basketball.More >>
Hiring a Division I basketball coach, even an interim coach, is always a challenging, but rarely as challenging as the one Louisville faces this week.More >>
Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.More >>
Just months before the U of L Athletics Association signed a $160 million extension of its lucrative apparel deal with Adidas, the company hired athletics director Tom Jurich’s daughter Haley as an “NCAA brand communications manager,” according to her LinkedIn profile.More >>
The men's program is the No. 1 money-maker in college basketball, and nearby businesses have been able to cash in.More >>
