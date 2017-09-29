Woman accused of falsely claiming to be a Bowling Green police o - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman accused of falsely claiming to be a Bowling Green police officer


Melissa Brown (Source: Hardin County Detention Center) Melissa Brown (Source: Hardin County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Bowling Green woman has been arrested after police say she falsely claimed to be a police officer.

According to an arrest report, Kentucky State Police received a report of a woman with a backpack walking on I-65 southbound near the 91 mile marker, walking into traffic.

Police say they pulled up on 50-year-old Melissa Brown. When confronted, she allegedly claimed to be an officer with the Bowling Green Police Department. According to the arrest report, she failed to produce an ID, a badge or a weapon. She also said she didn't have a driver's license or state-issued ID. 

When asked for her name, police say she initially provided the name of Melissa R. Gebhart. Officers confronted her about this, and police say she told them it was her "undercover name" before admitting that her real name was Melissa Brown.

"She went on to state she was an informant for Judge Potter in Warren Co., KY," police wrote.

Police say both the Bowling Green Police Department and the Kentucky State Police were contacted, and neither office had any knowledge of an officer with her name.

Brown was arrested and charged with impersonating a peace officer, hitchhiking on limited access facilities and hitchhiking - disregarding a traffic regulation by a pedestrian.

