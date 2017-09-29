Exit ramp from WB I-264 to NB Dixie Highway closes for redesign - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Exit ramp from WB I-264 to NB Dixie Highway closes for redesign

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Construction begins Friday night on a dangerous ramp from the Watterson Expressway to Dixie Highway. 

The exit 8-B ramp from I-264 westbound to Dixie Highway northbound in Shively.  The ramp closes at 9 p.m. Friday for 10 days.  It is expected to reopen Monday, October 9.

This ramp closure is part of a project to realign the busy crossroads into a T-intersection with a traffic light. In addition to the ramp improvements, a new sidewalk is being built from Heaton Road to Herbert Avenue.  

The new design should help prevent rear-end collisions.  The current ramp design first takes drivers up a slight incline, then down into a sharp turn onto one of Louisville's busiest streets where drivers must quickly look over their shoulders to avoid disaster.

More improvements are being done, including adding sidewalks, as part of the $50 million "Dixie Do-over."

