WaterStep and GE Appliances sending clean water kits to Puerto R - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WaterStep and GE Appliances sending clean water kits to Puerto Rico

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two local groups step up to help get clean water to victims of Hurricane Maria.

WaterStep is sending 20 water purification kits to Puerto Rico. GE Appliances donated $80,000, which pays for the kits and the cargo plane to transport them to San Juan.

Each kit includes equipment for relief workers to set up -- like portable bleach makers, solar panels, and bladder tanks.

WaterStep founder and CEO Mark Hogg says it's a better solution than sending perishable items. "Bottled water cannot sustain the problems these peoples are facing in any disaster. We've got to have equipment like this that's fast, portable, easy-to-use and sets up people to be able to help each other. 

If you'd like to donate to WaterStep, go to www.waterstep.org

