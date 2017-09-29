First Down Friday Scores -- Week 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 7 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.

Below are the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.

KENTUCKY

St. Xavier Trinity Southern Atherton Waggener Bardstown Bullitt Central Bullitt East DuPont Manual Butler Russell County Campbellsville Trimble County Carroll County Southwestern Central Hardin Franklin County Collins North Hardin DeSales Fairdale Doss Jeffersontown Eastern Hart County Elizabethtown Shawnee Frankfort Thomas Nelson Henry County Fern Creek Iroquois Bethlehem LaRue County Pleasure Ridge Park Male West Jessamine Marion County Christian Academy of Louisville Meade County Breckinridge County Moore South Oldham Nelson County Spencer County North Oldham North Bullitt Oldham County Ballard Seneca Barren County Taylor County John Hardin Western Washington County Western Hills

INDIANA

Bedford North Lawrence Floyd Central Brownstown Central Clarksville Charlestown Corydon Central Columbus East Madison Eastern (Pekin) Salem Jeffersonville New Albany Seymour Jennings County Silver Creek North Harrison Paoli Crawford County West Washington Perry Central

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.