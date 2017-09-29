First Down Friday Scores -- Week 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's Week 7 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.
Below are the scheduled games for Friday night. Check back later in the night for final scores and highlights from both sides of the river.
KENTUCKY
|
St. Xavier
|
Trinity
|
Southern
|
Atherton
|
Waggener
|
Bardstown
|
Bullitt Central
|
Bullitt East
|
DuPont Manual
|
Butler
|
Russell County
|
Campbellsville
|
Trimble County
|
Carroll County
|
Southwestern
|
Central Hardin
|
Franklin County
|
Collins
|
North Hardin
|
DeSales
|
Fairdale
|
Doss
|
Jeffersontown
|
Eastern
|
Hart County
|
Elizabethtown
|
Shawnee
|
Frankfort
|
Thomas Nelson
|
Henry County
|
Fern Creek
|
Iroquois
|
Bethlehem
|
LaRue County
|
Pleasure Ridge Park
|
Male
|
West Jessamine
|
Marion County
|
Christian Academy of Louisville
|
Meade County
|
Breckinridge County
|
Moore
|
South Oldham
|
Nelson County
|
Spencer County
|
North Oldham
|
North Bullitt
|
Oldham County
|
Ballard
|
Seneca
|
Barren County
|
Taylor County
|
John Hardin
|
Western
|
Washington County
|
Western Hills
INDIANA
|
Bedford North Lawrence
|
Floyd Central
|
Brownstown Central
|
Clarksville
|
Charlestown
|
Corydon Central
|
Columbus East
|
Madison
|
Eastern (Pekin)
|
Salem
|
Jeffersonville
|
New Albany
|
Seymour
|
Jennings County
|
Silver Creek
|
North Harrison
|
Paoli
|
Crawford County
|
West Washington
|
Perry Central
