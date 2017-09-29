Best Plays of the Week -- Week 7 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

    Tom Lane's Play -- Male's Ethan Bibb, fields a punt then reverses field and goes 85 yards for a touchdown.
    16%
    3 votes
    John Lewis' Play -- Butler's Chaz Burkes hits Demontae Crumes deep for a 75-yard touchdown pass.
    11%
    2 votes
    Mike Lacett's Play -- DeSales' Aaron Pfaadt rolls out and finds Larontay Standard who goes high for the catch.
    68%
    13 votes
    Katie George's Play -- New Albany's Darquan Richardson hits the hole and goes 62 yards for a touchdown 
    5%
    1 vote

Best Plays of the Week -- Week 7

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Week 7 of First Down Friday is in the books, and now it's time to vote on your favorite play of the night.

Tom Lane's Play: Male's Ethan Bibb, fields a punt then reverses field and goes 85 yards for a touchdown.

John Lewis' Play: Butler's Chaz Burkes hits Demontae Crumes deep for a 75-yard touchdown pass.

Mike Lacett's Play: DeSales' Aaron Pfaadt rolls out and finds Larontay Standard who goes high for the catch.

Katie George's Play: New Albany's Darquan Richardson find a hole and sprints down the right sideline for a 62-yard touchdown.

Tom's play, a 52-yard touchdown pass from Providence's Mario Convenuto to Zach Meiman, won with 94 percent of the vote.

Watch each play in the video player above and cast your vote. And check back later in the week to see who won.

First Down Friday Scores and Highlights -- Week 7

