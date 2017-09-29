BOZICH | David Padgett has coaching, Louisville (and Rick Pitino) in his DNA

Interim Louisville basketball coach David Padgett comes from a family of coaches -- and from the Rick Pitino coaching tree.More >>
Hiring a Division I basketball coach, even an interim coach, is always a challenging, but rarely as challenging as the one Louisville faces this week.
Rick Bozich of WDRB Sports collected a sample of national opinion on the developments with the University of Louisville athletic department Wednesday.
What's next for University of Louisville basketball as well as the athletics department after the jarring developments on Wednesday?
Federal authorities have investigated college basketball in ways the NCAA has not been able to do it, and the University of Louisville program finds itself in the controversy again.
Kentucky can still finish 8-4. NFL Mock Draft features Lamar Jackson and Jaire Alexander in first round. Breakout hoops candidates at U of L, UK and IU.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Jawon Pass finally made his debut after Lamar Jackson set the Louisville record for touchdowns accounted for as the Cardinals dispatched Kent State.
Is this the year Kentucky stops its 30-game losing slide against Florida? A split decision from Rick Bozich and Eric Crawford, who make their UK, U of L, IU, WKU and Purdue picks.
Interim Louisville basketball coach David Padgett comes from a family of coaches -- and from the Rick Pitino coaching tree.
Eric Crawford spoke with Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich by phone on Friday afternoon.
Sports information director Kenny Klein, who spoke briefly with players, had no updates on who their interim coach would be, or when the announcement would be made.
While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.
Days after a bombshell investigation was dropped on the U of L basketball program, there are still lots of issues that need to be resolved.
A congressional committee wants an update from NCAA and apparel company officials on efforts to curb corruption after a recent federal investigation kicked of a widespread scandal college basketball.
Hiring a Division I basketball coach, even an interim coach, is always a challenging, but rarely as challenging as the one Louisville faces this week.
Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.
