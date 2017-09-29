Classmates honor Dequante Hobbs with garden at Wellington Elemen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Classmates honor Dequante Hobbs with garden at Wellington Elementary

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fellow students honor the memory of a little boy killed while sitting in his kitchen with a place of peace.

Classmates at Wellington Elementary dedicated a garden to Dequante Hobbs on Friday. The 7-year-old was killed by a stray bullet in May while eating a piece of cake at his kitchen table. 

Fellow students released butterflies to honoring the boy who loved nature. 

"Starting the school year without you present has been difficult for our classroom. For me, there are days when I look at your empty spot at the table, and hurt all over again. Sometimes it feels like you're just home sick, and will be back tomorrow," said Dequante's teacher Ms. Gough. 

Dequante Hobbs Sr. said it's a nice gesture to remember his son. "It's a blessing for them to do this, and have this garden for him, to know he's going to live on, even when he's not here. He's still going to be here. These kids are going to be here. It's a blessing."

23-year-old Wyatt Williams was charged with Dequante's murder last month.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

