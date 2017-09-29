CRAWFORD | Jurich says if he'd been told Pitino was 'Coach-2,' he'd have fired him

Eric Crawford spoke with Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich by phone on Friday afternoon.More >>
A congressional committee wants an update from NCAA and apparel company officials on efforts to curb corruption after a recent federal investigation kicked of a widespread scandal college basketball.More >>
Several national media outlets Thursday morning reported that Coach-2, a coach alleged to have made phone calls to an adidas executive to help facilitate payments to a recruit, was University of Louisville coach Rick Pitino.More >>
Eric Crawford on the University of Louisville being implicated in today's federal investigation of bribery and corruption in college basketball, and what it means for the university.More >>
Eric Crawford on the end of Rick PItino's Louisville tenure.More >>
Eric Crawford shares some personal thoughts on the latest scandal to hit Louisville's basketball program, and what happens next.More >>
University of Louisville coach Bobby Petrino on Monday shared what he told his team on Sunday about this past weekend's national anthem protests in the NFL.More >>
The line between winning and losing, sometimes, is painfully narrow. A handful of self-inflicted plays cost Kentucky in its latest bid to break Florida's three-decade winning streak in the series.More >>
Interim Louisville basketball coach David Padgett comes from a family of coaches -- and from the Rick Pitino coaching tree.More >>
Sports information director Kenny Klein, who spoke briefly with players, had no updates on who their interim coach would be, or when the announcement would be made.More >>
While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.More >>
Days after a bombshell investigation was dropped on the U of L basketball program, there are still lots of issues that need to be resolved.More >>
Hiring a Division I basketball coach, even an interim coach, is always a challenging, but rarely as challenging as the one Louisville faces this week.More >>
