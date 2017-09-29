GOLDEN ALERT: Police need help finding man missing from the Klon - WDRB 41 Louisville News

GOLDEN ALERT: Police need help finding man missing from the Klondike neighborhood

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  A golden alert has been issued for a man who disappeared in the Klondike neighborhood. 

Garry Frye was last seen on Klondike Lane around noon on Thursday. Police say he has a memory or mental impairment. 

The 68-year-old is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall and 150 pounds with white or gray hair and a beard of unknown length. Frye was last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a green baseball cap and black shoes with white soles. 

Anyone who has seen Frye or knows where he may be should call 911. 

