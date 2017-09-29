MSD to complete repair to sewer collapse on East Main by Oct. 8 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

MSD to complete repair to sewer collapse on East Main by Oct. 8

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy MSD Courtesy MSD
Courtesy MSD Courtesy MSD
Courtesy MSD Courtesy MSD
Courtesy MSD Courtesy MSD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part of East Main and Hancock Streets are set to reopen to limited traffic by October 8.

The busy downtown intersection was shutdown August 30 when there was a sewer collapse. The Metropolitan Sewer District blamed the failure of a 102-inch concrete sewer pipe that was installed in 1948, which carries up to 40-million gallons of wastewater per day. 

Repairs started immediately, and MSD says they are making progress.  Officials say the pipeline is in good enough shape to postpone replacement of the pipe -- until completion of MSD's Ohio River Tunnel in 2020.

Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith says the city needs to do more to prevent similar collapses in the future. "The number one responsibility in our community is to provide a safe and healthy community for everyone. And that starts with critical infrastructure, which some of it was built 150 years ago."

Sexton Smith says she's co-sponsoring an ordinance to give MSD what they need to make critical repairs to the system.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All Rights Reserved

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.