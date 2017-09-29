Rick Pitino issues statement as U of L names Padgett interim coach

Rick Pitino leaves Grawemeyer Hall on Wednesday following a meeting with U of L interim President Greg Postel and board of trustees chairman David Grissom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Rick Pitino issued a statement and an apology as the University of Louisville named David Padgett the interim men's basketball coach.

The statement starts with giving thanks to friends, fans and past players from Providence, the University of Kentucky and U of L for their support.

Pitino maintains that he had no knowledge of payments to recruits or their families. But he says he will take ownership as head coach.

He also praises Tom Jurich, the U of L athletics director who is also on administrative leave. Pitino calls Jurich the best in the country and says how proud he is of the things they accomplished.

Pitino and Jurich were put on leave a day after federal prosecutors announced a wide-reaching college basketball bribery probe. Ten men, including a top Adidas executive and four assistant coaches at power-conference programs, were charged with using hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to influence star athletes' choice of schools, shoe sponsors and agents.

Pitino wasn't named in the complaints released by prosecutors. The FBI made it clear that the investigation is ongoing, which means it could widen in scope.

