LMPD Officer Pablo Cano submits letter of resignation following sexual assault accusations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Embattled LMPD officer Pablo Cano resigned Friday, amid a criminal rape investigation.

LMPD said Cano submitted a letter of resignation at 2:30 p.m Friday. Six women have accused Cano of sexual assault, three of whom filed lawsuits against him and the department.

"He is moving on to different things," said Steve Schroering, Cano's attorney.

LMPD Sgt. John Bradley said the department's investigation into Cano is ongoing:

The fact Mr. Cano no longer works for Metro Government does not diminish the scope and intent of our investigation - to determine if crimes have been committed, and together with the Commonwealth Attorney’s office, to decide what criminal charges should be levied. This remains an open and active criminal investigation.

Cano worked as a Fourth Division officer for two years. In June, he was pulled off the street after a woman came forward saying that he'd raped her a year earlier while on the job. In the weeks after Jane Doe came forward, five others shared similar stories.

Shannon Fauver, who represents the six women accusing Cano of sexual assault, said her clients are relieved:

The women are relieved that he is no longer carrying a badge and a gun and they hope no one else will hire him. They are more concerned about him being a cop than any monetary damages.

