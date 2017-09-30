Police searching for missing Indiana man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police searching for missing Indiana man

Alvin Scheller (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Alvin Scheller (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana State Police say a Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Evansville man who is believed to be in extreme danger.

Authorities are searching for 65-year-old Alvin Scheller.

According to a news release, Scheller was last seen Friday around 5:45 p.m. in Evansville.

Police describe Scheller as a white male, and say he is 5'6, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. Police say Scheller may be in need of medical assistance.

Authorities say he was last seen wearing a plaid, long-sleeve button up shirt, blue jeans and grey shoes.

Scheller was last seen driving a 2014 Beige Toyota Camry with an Indiana plate number of UQX435.

Anyone with information about Scheller's whereabouts is asked to call Evansville Police at 812-436-7954 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

