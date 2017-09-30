Police searching for missing Indiana man

Eric Crawford spoke with Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich by phone on Friday afternoon.More >>
Eric Crawford spoke with Louisville athletic director Tom Jurich by phone on Friday afternoon.More >>
The people he thanks and the people he apologizes to for the bribery investigation.More >>
The people he thanks and the people he apologizes to for the bribery investigation.More >>
It's Week 7 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.More >>
It's Week 7 of the high school football season in Kentuckiana, and the WDRB Sports Team has you covered for all the action with more in-depth coverage than any other station.More >>
The shooting victim was flown to Louisville with multiple gunshots to his torso.More >>
The shooting victim was flown to Louisville with multiple gunshots to his torso.More >>
While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.More >>
While the connection with Johnson is not cited in criminal complaints, it shows an additional link between Christian Dawkins and the U of L basketball program.More >>
Quentin Snider, Deng Adel and Anas Mahmoud spoke from the Yum! Center media room on campus.More >>
Quentin Snider, Deng Adel and Anas Mahmoud spoke from the Yum! Center media room on campus.More >>
The children ranged in age from 12 to 6 years.More >>
The children ranged in age from 12 to 6 years.More >>
Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university.More >>
Padgett, 32, played at U of L from 2005 to 2008 and has had two coaching stints at the university.More >>