Police looking for suspect after Columbus, Indiana police officer shot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police are looking for a suspect after a Columbus, Indiana police officer was shot Saturday morning.

Lt. Matt Harris tells WDRB the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m.

Harris says an officer attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver of the vehicle then drove away, according to officials.

The car traveled into Garden City, located just outside Columbus, according to police.

Officials say the vehicle drove toward a water treatment facility before coming to a stop. The suspect exited the vehicle and began firing at the officer, according to authorities.

The officer was hit by gunfire and unable to return fire, according to police. Authorities say the officer was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

Police say the man ran away on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male with brown hair. Police say he also had facial hair. The man is around 6'0 and weighs about 190 pounds. It's believed he's in his late 30s to early 40s.

Police say the suspect is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call 911.

