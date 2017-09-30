Suspect accused of injuring Columbus officer in early morning sh - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Suspect accused of injuring Columbus officer in early morning shooting killed during exchange with state police

Officer Josh McCrary Officer Josh McCrary

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WDRB) -- A suspect accused of shooting at a Columbus, Indiana, police officer Saturday morning is dead after exchanging gunfire with an Indiana State Police trooper.

Lt. Matt Harris told WDRB the initial shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. while officer Josh McCrary was attempting to make a traffic stop on a Toyota Corolla near 11th and Washington Streets.

The driver of the vehicle, identified by police as 44-year-old Quentin Starke of Bartholomew County, drove off, leading officers from the Columbus Police Department and Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office on a pursuit.

Starke traveled south on State Road 11 into Garden City, just outside Columbus, before coming to a stop near a water treatment facility and firing shots at McCrary, according to police.

McCrary was struck and unable to return fire. He was taken to the Columbus Regional Hospital to be treated for his injuries and has since been released.

Police said Starke ran away on foot and into a wooded area, and later opened fire on an ISP trooper who was searching for him in the area around 12:30 p.m., according to an update by state police Saturday evening.

The trooper, who has not been identified, returned fire. Starke was struck during the exchange, but it is unclear at this time whether he was struck by his own gunfire or the trooper's.

First aid was rendered on Starke but he was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Initial reports stated Starke was taken into custody after firing shots at the ISP SWAT team.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the source of Starke's gunshot wound.

Anyone with information additional information is asked to call 911.

The investigation is ongoing. This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

