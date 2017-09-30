Investigation underway after fatal off-road vehicle accident in - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Investigation underway after fatal off-road vehicle accident in southern Indiana



LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Conservation officers and the Washington County Sheriff's Department are investigating after an off-road vehicle accident killed a 26-year-old just outside of Salem, Indiana. 

According to Indiana Conservation Officer Jim Schreck, officers responded just after 2:30 a.m. Saturday to Arrow Road, near Cox Ferry Road, in Washington County.

26-year-old Hershel Lanham, of Pekin, was found lying unresponsive in the road, next to a crashed ORV.

Lanham was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of injuries sustained during the crash. 

Schreck said Lanham was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

The investigation is ongoing. 

 

