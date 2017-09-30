Stampede for VIPS 5K fundraiser benefits visually impaired stude - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Stampede for VIPS 5K fundraiser benefits visually impaired students

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Hundreds laced up their sneakers for a 5K on Saturday to support those living in a world without sight.

Nearly 500 runners and walkers took part in the Stampede for VIPS, Visually Impaired Preschool Services, at the Louisville Zoo.

The organization provides teachers for young children who are visually impaired or blind.

"You point to a tree and say it to a blind child it means nothing. So we have to give the parents a skill set to teach their children in a different way using the other senses," Executive Director Diane Nelson said.

The 5K event is the organization's largest fundraiser, usually raising around $80,000 dollars that will go towards teacher salaries.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.