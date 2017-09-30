Local farmer's market teams up with Let Us Learn, Inc. to teach - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Local farmer's market teams up with Let Us Learn, Inc. to teach kids about healthy eating

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Growing up, we're always told to eat our vegetables, and that was the message during a special event at the Schnitzelburg Community Farmer's Market Saturday.

The farmer's market and Let Us Learn, Inc. held the event celebrating chefs, farmers, and healthy eating for children.

Kids were paired up with chefs from several area restaurants and culinary schools.

The chefs chopped, diced, and talked about the vegetables so the kids got to learn about them before cooking and eating them.

"We just automatically assume that kids will not try new foods and that really is not the truth. They will try it. Sometimes they don't like it, but they will try it," Gina Brown said.

A Halloween-themed event will take place at the farmer's market on Oct. 28.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

