Fans flock to Champions Park for opening day of Louder than Life music festival

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fans are packing Louisville's Champions Park this weekend for the annual Louder than Life music festival.

Dozens of rock bands are performing this weekend in front of tens of thousands of fans. 

Saturday's performances included Rob Zombie and Ozzy Osbourne. 

Fans spent the first day crowd surfing and taking part in everything the world of rock 'n' roll has to offer. 

The festival is also showcasing some of the best food and bourbon in the region.

"Kentucky has got an energy about this place. There are a lot of rock fans here and they are hungry for this music, and the bands and everybody feels it here," festival emcee Jose Mangin said.

The festival continues Sunday with performances from Prophets of Rage and Incubus.

