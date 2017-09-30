Louisville fans show support for basketball players at football game

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville men's basketball team is preparing for their first practice on Sunday after a week marred by scandal.
Cardinals fans at Saturday's football game gave a standing ovation to the men's basketball team.
Interim President Dr. Greg Postel appointed Assistant Coach David Padgett on Friday to serve as acting head coach. On Wednesday, Postel put coach Rick Pitino and athletic director Tom Jurich on leave following the announcement of a federal bribery investigation into basketball recruiting.
Fans we spoke with at Saturday's game say they will give Padgett and players their full support.
"I'm sure that they're feeling that a little bit but we really don't know at this point, we really don't know how big it is," Mike Bush said.
Cards fans say they want to move forward with the season as the university prepares to appoint an interim athletic director.
"I hope Jurich comes back that's what everyone is hoping for,” Tony Profumo said. “They feel like Jurich really had nothing to do with this."
The university says an interim athletic director will be appointed next week.