Navy veteran works to reclaim world record title - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Navy veteran works to reclaim world record title

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It was a display of strength, stamina, and inspiration at the Louisville Slugger museum on Saturday, as 56-year-old Navy veteran Rodney Hahn attempted to break the world record for the most pull-ups within 24 hours. 

The record attempt is part of the Bionic Gloves exhibit at the museum.

In 2016, Hahn set a record by doing 6,844 pull-ups in 24 hours, but a challenger broke that record not long after with 7,600.

Now, Hahn is back to reclaim the title.

He's been training for months, and between reps he focuses on nutrition, hydration and stretching.

Hahn said there is a simple strategy to get where he needs to be.

"To make little goals along the way to finally get to the large, big goal at the end. So I make little goals every 99 minutes and I have a goal to do so many an hour so that by the time I get to the end I am there," he said.

Hahn's goal is get more than 7,600 pull ups by 11 a.m. Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.