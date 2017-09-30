LACETT | Wildcats survive scare against Eastern Michigan

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Most UK fans figured it would be a good game for Kentucky to get its mojo back after a tough loss to Florida.
What they didn’t expect it to be was a nail biter but that’s exactly what it turned out to be.
In fact, Eastern Michigan actually had a shot to win but Brogan Roback’s 47 yard Hail Mary heave was intercepted as time expired as the Wildcats hung on to win 24-20.
With the win, the Wildcats moved to 4-1 on the year for the third time in the last four years.
Stephen Johnson recovered after fumbling opening drive for Kentucky. The senior junior college transfer ended up 18-27 with 175 yards and two touchdowns.
The Wildcats return to SEC play next Saturday at home against Missouri.
