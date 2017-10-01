CRAWFORD | Louisville trustees call special Monday meeting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville board of trustees will hold a specially called meeting Monday at 9 a.m. to discuss issues surrounding the allegations within its men's basketball program in a federal complaint unsealed last night.

By law, the trustees must give 24 hours notice before holding a meeting. The agenda for the meeting includes an executive session discussion of personnel and litigation matters. Athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave last week pending a review of his status in the regularly scheduled Oct. 19 trustees meeting, according to interim president Greg Postel, who also placed Pitino on unpaid leave.

Pitino's contract calls for 10 days' written notice prior to any board action to dismiss him, as well as an opportunity to present his side of any dispute to the board. It's unlikely Pitino would be fired, then, at the Monday meeting, but trustees likely will get an update on where matters stand with the men, and others within the athletic department.

Pitino's attorney, Steve Pence, says that the leave itself is a breach of the university's contract with Pitino. It appears Pence will fight for the compensation still owed to Pitino, around $44 million by the coach's reckoning.

The board also could consider an acting athletic director, though it's possible the meeting could be informational for trustees, and no action could be taken on the athletic front.

Also on the agenda are updates on the presidential search and the university's accreditation review.

The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Monday at Grawemeyer Hall.

