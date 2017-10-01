O.J. Simpson walks out of prison after 9 years

The shooting victim was flown to Louisville with multiple gunshots to his torso.

Conservation officers and the Washington County Sheriff's Department are investigating after an off-road vehicle accident killed a 26-year-old just outside of Salem, Indiana.

CRAWFORD | Jurich says if he'd been told Pitino was 'Coach-2,' he'd have fired him

Eric Crawford wraps up some thoughts on numerous subjects related to U of L's most recent basketball scandal.

Store officials say illegal dumpers target their business once or twice a week.

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kentucky middle school during a football game.

Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino says he hopes there's a way Tom Jurich can return as the school's athletic director.

While the University of Louisville basketball team was introduced to the crowd, and a rousing standing ovation Saturday, acting coach David Padgett chose to stay in the background.

Louisville's basketball team is introduced to the crowd on Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

(CNN) -- O.J. Simpson walked out of prison early Sunday after serving nine years for a Las Vegas armed robbery, a Nevada corrections official said.

The former NFL star left prison shortly after midnight local time, and was picked up by a friend, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

"He was upbeat, personable, and seemed happy to get on with his life," Keast said.

"It [Simpson's release] was clean and incident-free. Our biggest concern was our safety and the public's safety and not wanting anybody, paparazzi, to follow him," she said.

Simpson was freed in the middle of the night to give him privacy, according to the spokeswoman.

"He left through a big blue door through the front gatehouse and exited quietly. He looked down because he didn't want to be photographed," she said.

Before his release, prison officials did an inventory of what he wanted to take with him or leave behind. He walked out of prison with paperwork and "three or four boxes about the size of a microwave," according to Keast.

"They went over what he needs for parole and where he needs to check in, what he should do to get a driver's license, et cetera [and] instructions on what to do once he's out there," she said.

Simpson also met with one person who'll become a fixture in his after-prison life: His parole officer.

The Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners voted unanimously to grant Simpson's release in July. Simpson, 70, served nine years of a 33-year sentence for kidnapping and armed robbery after a raid on memorabilia dealers in a Las Vegas Hotel room.

He has maintained that he was trying to recover family mementos and memorabilia taken from him.

After he was granted parole, the Nevada Department of Corrections took extra measures to protect him. Guards moved him to a single cell away from the rest of the prison population.

"The last thing we want is some prisoner trying to make a name for himself by attacking Simpson," Keast said.

Despite his freedom, it won't be all fun and games: Simpson won't have the liberty to consume alcohol in large quantities or hang out with ex-convicts.

The Nevada Board of Parole rules bluntly state: "You shall not associate with convicted felons, persons who are engaged in criminal activity, or other persons with who your supervising officer instructs you not to associate."

The rules forbid parolees from possessing guns and drugs in almost all cases. Alcohol abuse can get a parolee sent back to prison.

"You are permitted to consume alcoholic beverages but not to excess," the conditions of parole supervision read. "You shall submit to a medically recognized test for blood/breath content. Test results of .08 alcohol or higher shall be sufficient proof of excess."

While the parole board unanimously voted to free Simpson, he received bad marks on his parole risk assessment guideline, in the drug/alcohol abuse/abuse category, with the document citing Simpson for "frequent abuse, serious disruption of functioning."

Simpson testified he had been drinking alcohol the day of the raid on memorabilia dealers that led to his arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2017 CNN. All rights reserved.