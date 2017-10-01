Terrorism suspected in Canadian attack that leaves 5 injured

The former NFL star left prison shortly after midnight local time, and was picked up by a friend, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

The former NFL star left prison shortly after midnight local time, and was picked up by a friend, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.

Conservation officers and the Washington County Sheriff's Department are investigating after an off-road vehicle accident killed a 26-year-old just outside of Salem, Indiana.

Conservation officers and the Washington County Sheriff's Department are investigating after an off-road vehicle accident killed a 26-year-old just outside of Salem, Indiana.

The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.

The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kentucky middle school during a football game.

Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kentucky middle school during a football game.

Store officials say illegal dumpers target their business once or twice a week.

Store officials say illegal dumpers target their business once or twice a week.

Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino says he hopes there's a way Tom Jurich can return as the school's athletic director.

Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino says he hopes there's a way Tom Jurich can return as the school's athletic director.

Eric Crawford wraps up some thoughts on numerous subjects related to U of L's most recent basketball scandal.

Eric Crawford wraps up some thoughts on numerous subjects related to U of L's most recent basketball scandal.

While the University of Louisville basketball team was introduced to the crowd, and a rousing standing ovation Saturday, acting coach David Padgett chose to stay in the background.

While the University of Louisville basketball team was introduced to the crowd, and a rousing standing ovation Saturday, acting coach David Padgett chose to stay in the background.

Louisville's basketball team is introduced to the crowd on Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

Louisville's basketball team is introduced to the crowd on Saturday at Papa John's Cardinal Stadium. (WDRB photo by Eric Crawford)

A police officer was stabbed and at least four people were injured by a speeding U-Haul truck in events that police in Edmonton, Canada, said were being investigated as acts of terror.

One suspect was in custody, said Edmonton Police Chief Rod Knecht, adding that police believe the suspect acted alone.

The chaos began outside Commonwealth Stadium, where a Canadian Football League game was being played. Police say a white Chevy Malibu rammed a traffic-control barricade and sent an officer flying.

Knecht said the driver then got out and attacked the officer with a knife. The officer was stabbed multiple times before the suspect fled on foot, the Edmonton Journal reported.

The officer was not critically wounded, the Globe and Mail reported.

A few hours later, a U-Haul van was stopped at an impaired driving check stop and the driver sped off with police in pursuit.

Police say the U-Haul hit and injured four pedestrians before it rolled and the suspect was arrested.

“There were people flying and everything,” witness Kim Anderson told the Edmonton Journal. “I’m shocked — I just see people flying.”

Knecht confirmed that an ISIS flag was discovered inside the van, the Edmonton Journal reported.

Later, the same suspect was pulled over at a police check stop on Wayne Gretzky Drive, this time driving the U-Haul. The suspect, believed to be 30 years old, drove off when police recognized him as the owner of the Malibu, the newspaper reported.

Copyright 2017 Fox News. All rights reserved.