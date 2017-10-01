Elizabethtown Police investigating Sunday morning shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Elizabethtown Police investigating Sunday morning shooting

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -- Elizabethtown Police continue to investigate a shooting early Sunday morning that injured a man. 

Police now say they responded to a report of a disturbance and shots fired at a large gathering at the Hub City Lodge #172 just before 2 a.m. Sunday. Elizabethtown Police Officer John Thomas says it did not happen at the Wesley Hilltop House on Skyline Drive, as they first said. 

In a release, Thomas says officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to the ankle. He was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured in the shooting. 

A preliminary investigation revealed three unoccupied vehicles had also allegedly been struck by gunfire, according to police.

The investigation is still underway, as officials work to determine what happened. No suspects have been identified and the motive behind the shooting is unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Elizabethtown police. 

