2 killed in head-on crash in southern Indiana

Eric Crawford wraps up some thoughts on numerous subjects related to U of L's most recent basketball scandal.More >>
Eric Crawford wraps up some thoughts on numerous subjects related to U of L's most recent basketball scandal.More >>
While the University of Louisville basketball team was introduced to the crowd, and a rousing standing ovation Saturday, acting coach David Padgett chose to stay in the background.More >>
While the University of Louisville basketball team was introduced to the crowd, and a rousing standing ovation Saturday, acting coach David Padgett chose to stay in the background.More >>
The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.More >>
The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.More >>
Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino says he hopes there's a way Tom Jurich can return as the school's athletic director.More >>
Louisville football coach Bobby Petrino says he hopes there's a way Tom Jurich can return as the school's athletic director.More >>
One Prospect homeowner's persistent battle against county officials has raised legitimate questions about the exact location of the Jefferson-Oldham county line.More >>
One Prospect homeowner's persistent battle against county officials has raised legitimate questions about the exact location of the Jefferson-Oldham county line.More >>
Store officials say illegal dumpers target their business once or twice a week.More >>
Store officials say illegal dumpers target their business once or twice a week.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kentucky middle school during a football game.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in the parking lot of a Kentucky middle school during a football game.More >>
The former NFL star left prison shortly after midnight local time, and was picked up by a friend, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.More >>
The former NFL star left prison shortly after midnight local time, and was picked up by a friend, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast said.More >>