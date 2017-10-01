2 killed in head-on crash in southern Indiana - WDRB 41 Louisville News

2 killed in head-on crash in southern Indiana

(Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police) (Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead after a head-on collision in southeast Indiana. 

According to Sgt. Stephen Wheeles, police responded to the crash on State Road 129 near Mud Pike in Ripley County, Indiana, just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

Preliminary investigation revealed 34-year-old Amanda Shadday of Batesville, was driving northbound on SR 129 when she crossed the center line and into the path of a vehicle driving southbound by 61-year-old Tracy Lipps of Osgood. The vehicles collided head-on in the southbound lane of SR 129. 

Shadday was pronounced dead at the scene by the Ripley County Coroner's Office. 

64-year-old Ralph Lawson, a passenger in Lipps' vehicle, also died at the scene. 

Lipps sustained serious injuries and was airlifted to the hospital to be treated for her injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time. 

The investigation continues, with toxicology results pending. 

