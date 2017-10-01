VIDEO | UK's John Calipari previews upcoming basketball season - WDRB 41 Louisville News

VIDEO | UK's John Calipari previews upcoming basketball season

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK men's basketball head coach John Calipari spoke with the media about the upcoming season at media day in September. 

This year's team is the youngest in Calipari's 10-year history at UK. He says preseason will be an important time to find out who will play, and who will need some time on the bench. 

You can watch the full interview with Calipari in the video player above. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.