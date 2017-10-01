Public workers rally to bring awareness to Kentucky pension cris - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Public workers rally to bring awareness to Kentucky pension crisis

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Dozens of public workers rallied to bring awareness to the pension crisis in Kentucky at Central Park in Louisville Sunday evening.

Teachers, police officers, and other public workers held up signs that read 'Stop corporate welfare and fund my pension.' They want to see a solid, sustainable pension system, something they say is a critical tool for public services.

"Most state and local governments in the state as an employer, it's difficult to pay folks a good salary on the front end, so for a long time the benefit package on the back end has really been there to balance that out," police officer Nicolai Jilek said. 

Without a solid pension plan, public workers say it will be hard to attract good employees and to retain them. 

