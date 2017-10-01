St. Matthews business on fire after car crashes into building - WDRB 41 Louisville News

St. Matthews business on fire after car crashes into building

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville business is on fire after being struck by a vehicle Sunday evening.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 8:58 p.m.

A car struck the Gaddie Eye Center in the 7900 block of Shelbyville Road, directly across from the Oxmoor Center.

It is unknown at this time how the crash happened or if anyone has been injured. 

MetroSafe says all lanes of Shelbyville Road are closed in front of the business for crews to work. 

We have a crew headed to the scene. This story will be updated. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved. 

