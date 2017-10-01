Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Buechel Bypass - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coroner identifies woman killed in crash on Buechel Bypass

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The coroner identified a Louisville woman as the victim of a fatal crash on Buechel Bypass near Plaza Avenue.

Deputy Coroner Scott Russ says 55-year-old Lise Huber died of multiple blunt force injuries in the crash Sunday night. 

Louisville Metro Police responded to the accident about 10:30 p.m. The driver of a red Dodge Charger was going south on Buechel Bypass when that person lost control, went over the center median, and hit a gray Jeep Compass traveling north bound, said LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Huber was a passenger in the front seat of the Jeep Compass. She died at the scene. The coroner says she was wearing a seatbelt. 

The driver of the Jeep was taken to University Hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Dodge Charger suffered minor injuries.

Police have not ruled out alcohol or drugs as a factor in the crash, but no charges have been filed. LMPD's traffic unit will continue to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. 

