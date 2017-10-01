LACETT | Cards hold steady at 17th in new AP Poll.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Louisville’s blowout win over Murray State was impressive but not impressive enough to move up in the newest AP Poll.

The Cardinals remained in the number 17 spot for the 3rd straight week. They did gain ground in coaches poll however, and are also ranked 17th in that poll.

Louisville is now 4-1 on the season. The Cards return to ACC play Thursday night at North Carolina State. The Wolfpack entered the top 25 for the first time this season this week and are ranked 24th in the country.

Kickoff is at 8pm.

