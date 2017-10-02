The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.

Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.

Eric Crawford wraps up some thoughts on numerous subjects related to U of L's most recent basketball scandal.

It happened on State Road 129 near Mud Pike in Ripley County, just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 8:58 p.m.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.

At least 1 killed in crash on Buechel Bypass

The Las Vegas sheriff says officers killed the gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across from the outdoor concert.

At least 50 people are dead, more than 200 injured at Las Vegas concert shooting

Eric Crawford on the history of University of Louisville basketball fans, and the key to sustaining the program amid scandal.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say at least 50 people are dead and more than 200 injured at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Authorities swarmed the Las Vegas Strip after they received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival Sunday night.

The Las Vegas sheriff says officers killed the gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel across from the outdoor concert. Police have identified Las Vegas resident Stephen Paddock as the man suspected of opening fire on a concert.

Las Vegas Police say they are confident they've found Marilou Danley (pictured below). She was wanted for questioning in connection to the shooting.

Las Vegas Police also found two vehicles associated with the shooter: Hyundai Tucson Nevada/114B40 and a Chrysler Pacifica Nevada/79D401.

A Nevada sheriff says off-duty officers attending the concert were killed. A Southern California police department says an off-duty officer was shot during the attack.

A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.

36-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.

The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.

All planes have been grounded at the Las Vegas airport. McCarran International Airport says all flights in and out have been temporarily halted in response to the shooting.

No further information was immediately known.



