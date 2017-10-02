The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.

Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.

Eric Crawford wraps up some thoughts on numerous subjects related to U of L's most recent basketball scandal.

It happened on State Road 129 near Mud Pike in Ripley County, just before 9 p.m. Saturday.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds.

Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 12 critical after shooting at music festival

MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 8:58 p.m.

Eric Crawford on the history of University of Louisville basketball fans, and the key to sustaining the program amid scandal.

The call came in just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.

At least 1 killed in crash on Buechel Bypass

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say one suspect is `down' after a shooting at country music festival that has left two people dead and dozens wounded.

Authorities swarmed the Las Vegas Strip after they received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.

A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.

36-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.

The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies headed to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

No further information was immediately known.



