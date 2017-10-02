Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 12 critical after shoot - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Las Vegas hospital says at least 2 dead, 12 critical after shooting at music festival

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Las Vegas police say one suspect is `down' after a shooting at country music festival that has left two people dead and dozens wounded.

Authorities swarmed the Las Vegas Strip after they received reports of an active shooter near the Route 91 Harvest Festival.

University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said the Las Vegas hospital is taking in "several" people with gunshot wounds. She didn't have any more immediate information.

A concert-goer says he heard what sounded like fireworks while he was watching Jason Aldean's performance at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival Sunday night.

36-year-old Kodiak Yazzi said the music stopped temporarily and started up again before another round of pops sent the performers ducking for cover and fleeing the stage.

As the 40,000 fans in the crowd began to flee, Yazzi took cover and said he saw flashes of light coming from the Mandalay Bay hotel tower high above.

The bursts of pops would start and stop for more than five minutes. He says he saw dozens of ambulances as he ran for safety. He later got a Lyft driver to take him home to suburban Henderson.

Authorities shut down part of the Las Vegas Strip and Interstate 15.

Officer Aden Ocampo-Gomez says deputies headed to the scene Sunday near Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.

No further information was immediately known.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

