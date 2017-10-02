WDRB's Valerie Chinn reports from Las Vegas after mass shooting - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WDRB's Valerie Chinn reports from Las Vegas after mass shooting

Posted: Updated:

LAS VEGAS (WDRB) -- Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the strip in Las Vegas.

WDRB's Valerie Chinn is on vacation in Las Vegas, and was not far from the mass shooting. We spoke with her by phone around 4:15 a.m. Las Vegas time, a few hours after the shooting:

"It's been chaotic here. I am actually on the north side of the strip. And outside my window you can see that the strip is still shut down on that side and you can see all the police cars. There have been sirens all night.

During the time of the shooting, we were actually at the Hard Rock Casino, and at that time a lot of people were coming in very frantic because they said that they were in the concert area, they were by Mandalay Bay. Some of them were actually staying there, and they said they had a really difficult time just trying to leave.

Everybody was leaving in that chaos, and they were asking for cabs. And they said no cabs would stop, they just wanted to get out of there. And finally someone took them to the Hard Rock Casino where they just sat and watched the coverage in the casino in tears. And not knowing whether they could actually go back to their hotel room. 

And we waited at the Hard Rock Casino for a couple of hours and then decided to try to make our way back to our hotel on the north side of the strip because one interstate is shut down, the airport was shutting down.

And we made our way to our hotel, and when we were leaving Hard Rock, security was really tight. Anybody leaving the casino had their backpacks checked. All of the vehicles were checked, leaving and going in. And that's how the security was going to any Las Vegas hotel as well. 

So it's a very scary and troubling situation here on the Las Vegas strip.

We had a rental car and just even going into the parking garage of the Hard Rock Casino, it was empty. And it's just eerie here. It's very empty. 

I've never seen the Las Vegas strip empty.  And that's just the whole way the trip was, and it's a short distance from Hard Rock to Treasure Island where I am now. And you can still see out the window that it's still shut down, there's still a lot of police cars. And there were sirens all night. 

Authorities have identified the suspected gunman as Nevada resident Stephen Paddock.

Lombardo says officers confronted Paddock on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across the street from the concert. Paddock is dead.

Authorities say they have located 62-year-old Marilou Danley, who was wanted as a person of interest in this incident.

The dead gunman is also believed to have checked in as a hotel guest.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.