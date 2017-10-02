WDRB's Valerie Chinn reports from Las Vegas after mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (WDRB) -- Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo says at least 50 people were killed and more than 200 were wounded at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival on the strip in Las Vegas.

WDRB's Valerie Chinn is on vacation in Las Vegas, and was not far from the mass shooting. We spoke with her by phone around 4:15 a.m. Las Vegas time, a few hours after the shooting:

"It's been chaotic here. I am actually on the north side of the strip. And outside my window you can see that the strip is still shut down on that side and you can see all the police cars. There have been sirens all night.

During the time of the shooting, we were actually at the Hard Rock Casino, and at that time a lot of people were coming in very frantic because they said that they were in the concert area, they were by Mandalay Bay. Some of them were actually staying there, and they said they had a really difficult time just trying to leave.

Everybody was leaving in that chaos, and they were asking for cabs. And they said no cabs would stop, they just wanted to get out of there. And finally someone took them to the Hard Rock Casino where they just sat and watched the coverage in the casino in tears. And not knowing whether they could actually go back to their hotel room.

And we waited at the Hard Rock Casino for a couple of hours and then decided to try to make our way back to our hotel on the north side of the strip because one interstate is shut down, the airport was shutting down.

And we made our way to our hotel, and when we were leaving Hard Rock, security was really tight. Anybody leaving the casino had their backpacks checked. All of the vehicles were checked, leaving and going in. And that's how the security was going to any Las Vegas hotel as well.

So it's a very scary and troubling situation here on the Las Vegas strip.

We had a rental car and just even going into the parking garage of the Hard Rock Casino, it was empty. And it's just eerie here. It's very empty.

I've never seen the Las Vegas strip empty. And that's just the whole way the trip was, and it's a short distance from Hard Rock to Treasure Island where I am now. And you can still see out the window that it's still shut down, there's still a lot of police cars. And there were sirens all night.