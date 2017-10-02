U of L releases suspension letters given to Pitino, Jurich last week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The University of Louisville has released the suspension letters given to both Rick Pitino and Tom Jurich last week.

Both men were notified on September 27 that the university had been made aware of the federal investigation into the basketball bribery investigation involving adidas.

Pitino's letter says the allegations "constitute material violations of your Employment Contract." The men's basketball coach was placed on unpaid leave. The letter says Pitino would be given the chance to respond and discuss the matter further with interim university president Greg Postel. The letter also tells Pitino he is expected to cooperate with the investigation including preserving documents.

Athletics director Tom Jurich was placed on paid leave the same day. His suspension letter outlines the same notification. But it also reveals a previous conversation between Postel and Jurich about the deal signed with adidas earlier this year. The letter notes that Jurich did not consult Postel, the board of directors or the athletics association about the negotiations.

Jurich was also told to cooperate with the investigation and preserve documents. The university board called an unscheduled meeting for Monday morning.

