LMPD: Louisville man told ex-girlfriend 'I'm going to kill you'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man authorities say held his ex-girlfriend against her will and threatened her.

James Wood, 33, was arrested Friday at his home in the 600 block of Louis Coleman Jr. Drive, near West Broadway.

According to an arrest warrant, on Sept. 29, the victim arrived at Wood's home in a cab. Wood came outside and got into the cab with the victim, according to police.

Authorities say Wood and the victim eventually went inside Wood's home. Officials say Wood realized that he left his phone inside the back of the cab.

Police say Wood became very upset when he realized his phone was in the back of the cab and he allegedly began arguing with the victim.

According to police, the victim said Wood moved back and forth from the home's kitchen and instructed the victim to remain in the living room.

Police also say the victim stated she could hear a sniffing sound while Wood was in the kitchen, and believed Wood was using cocaine in the kitchen. The arrest warrant says the victim could see white powder on Wood's nose.

According to officials, the victim said Wood's mood changed and "he became extremely violent."

Police say Wood threatened the victim and pulled out a gun and aimed it toward the victim several times.

The victim stated that Wood allegedly told her, "(expletive) I'm going to kill you," according to police.

Authorities say Wood told the victim he would not allow her to leave the home.

The arrest report says Wood "proceeded to take the victim to an upstairs bedroom, (and) while there, forced (the) victim to perform oral sex on him."

Investigators say the victim tried to leave the room, but Wood grabbed her by her hair and punched her in the face.

According to police, the victim said that once Wood had fallen asleep, she tried to get away, but the doors were locked with a deadbolt that required a key.

Police say the victim went to an upstairs bathroom and opened a window, pushed out a screen and jumped.

The victim was given help by waste management workers, who drove the victim from the location and called police, according to the arrest citation.

Officials say the victim was taken to U of L Hospital to be treated for a broken leg.

Wood is charged with wanton endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree assault and terroristic threatening.

He is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $75,000 cash bond.

