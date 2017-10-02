Louisville police say man took pictures of naked woman without her consent

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man on a charge of voyeurism.

Matthew Phillips, 24, was arrested Friday.

According to an arrest warrant, Phillips entered a room at a female victim's home on April 16, 2017.

Police say the victim "was lying naked passed out on her couch."

According to police, Phillips took photos of the victim with a cell phone, without the victim's consent or knowledge.

Authorities say the incident was captured on video from the victim's home security system.

