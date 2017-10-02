The "Madras Maiden" WWII B-17 Bomber takes flight over Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The "Madras Maiden," a restored WWII B-17 "flying fortress" bomber, takes to the skies over Louisville.

Public flights and ground tours happen on Saturday, October 7 & Sunday, October 8 at the Clark County Airport in Sellersburg.

These days, the B-17's mission is to educate people about the courageous WWII veterans, and remember those brave aircrew who never made it home.

The Clark County Airport (Aircraft Specialists FBO, 6005 Propeller Lane, Sellersburg, IN) is home to the "Flying Fortress" while it is town.

To schedule a flight, call (918)340-0243. Cost is $450 per person.

The Liberty Foundation maintains the "Madras Maiden" WWII B-17 Bomber.

Click here to learn about the Liberty Foundation.

