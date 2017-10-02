CRAWFORD | New name emerges in search for interim Louisville AD

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – A new candidate has emerged in the search for an interim athletic director at the University of Louisville.

Multiple sources tell WDRB that Vince Tyra, former chief executive officer of ISCO Industries in Louisville, is under consideration to fill the position that was opened when longtime athletic director Tom Jurich was placed on paid administrative leave. Tyra currently serves as an operating partner at Southfield Capital and remains on the board as a corporate advisor at ISCO.



Tyra is a Louisville native, the son of a U of L basketball legend, Charlie Tyra, and played baseball himself at the University of Kentucky after a successful high school career at Trinity. He’s been a longtime supporter of Louisville athletics. He became a member of the U of L Foundation Board in February of this year, and chairs that group’s finance committee.



The search has gone through several internal candidates, all of whom have been reluctant to take the position for a variety of reasons. Others reportedly under consideration include associate athletic directors Christine Herring and Christine SImatocolous, and sports information director Kenny Klein.

Meanwhile, supporters of current athletic director Tom Jurich, who was placed on paid administrative leave last week after the school's men's basketball program was implicated in federal investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball, have drafted an online petition to allow Jurich to remain in his position. One man held a "We Want Tom" sign outside a board of trustees meeting on campus this morning, and Jim Patterson, a major donor to the university, sent a letter to interim president Greg Postel and Gov. Matt Bevin on Sunday in support of Jurich.

On Monday, a letter given to Jurich explaining his leave said that, among other things, a recent $160 million deal he negotiated with adidas, "was conducted without timely or appropriate consultation with (Postel) or the members of the board."

It also says, "The level of misconduct and criminal activity alleged to have been engaged in by your coaching staff, combined with the negative local, regional and national attention brought upon the University of Louisville by the Athletics Department, is unacceptable."

The trustees are scheduled to consider Jurich's future in their regularly scheduled meeting on Oct. 19.



This story is developing, and will be updated.

