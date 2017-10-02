Stretch of Mellwood Avenue to remain closed for several weeks - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Stretch of Mellwood Avenue to remain closed for several weeks

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A stretch of Mellwood Avenue is scheduled to remain closed for several weeks. 

Mellwood Avenue between Brownsboro Road and Muncie Avenue will be closed through Dec. 1 while MSD crews work on a sewer overflow basin project in the Clifton Heights area.

Detour signs are in place to direct traffic around the closure.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.