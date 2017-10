LEXINGTON, Ky. (WDRB) -- UK head football coach Mark Stoops will address the media today after the Wildcats' weekend victory over Eastern Michigan University.

Coach Stoops is expected to begin talking at 12 p.m.

You can see him speak live by viewing the above player.

The Wildcats will next play against the University of Missouri on Saturday in Lexington. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

[MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE]

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.