President Trump calls Las Vegas mass shooting 'an act of pure ev

President Trump calls Las Vegas mass shooting 'an act of pure evil'

WASHINGTON (WDRB) -- President Donald Trump is calling the mass shooting attack in Las Vegas "an act of pure evil."

The president says in a somber White House address that: "in moments of tragedy and horror, America comes together as one. And it always has."  He says that "Our unity cannot be shattered by evil" and "our bonds cannot be broken by violence."

Trump says the nation is joined together in sadness, shock and grief.  And he says he will travel to Nevada on Wednesday to meet with first responders and families impacted by the violence. 

He spoke Monday morning, hours after the shooting at a country music festival late Sunday killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 400. It is the worst mass shooting in American history.

Trump said the nation must stay unified. He said that it's understandable to "feel such great anger at the senseless murder of our fellow citizens, it is our love that binds us today and always will."

Trump says he and first lady Melania Trump are praying for those who have been lost and wounded. He says they are praying "for the entire nation to find unity and peace."

The gunman opened fire from inside the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino.    Authorities say 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock killed himself after the shooting. Police have yet to determine a motive.

