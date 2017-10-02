President Trump calls Las Vegas mass shooting 'an act of pure evil'

Eric Crawford on the history of University of Louisville basketball fans, and the key to sustaining the program amid scandal.More >>
Eric Crawford on the history of University of Louisville basketball fans, and the key to sustaining the program amid scandal.More >>
Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured.More >>
Sheriff Joe Lombardo says the death toll from the Las Vegas shooting has risen to 58, with 515 people injured.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 8:58 p.m.More >>
MetroSafe supervisors tell WDRB the call came in at 8:58 p.m.More >>
The call came in just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.More >>
The call came in just before 10:30 p.m., according to police.More >>
WDRB's Valerie Chinn is on vacation in Las Vegas, and was not far from the mass shooting. We spoke with her by phone around 4:15 a.m. Las Vegas time, a few hours after the shooting.More >>
WDRB's Valerie Chinn is on vacation in Las Vegas, and was not far from the mass shooting. We spoke with her by phone around 4:15 a.m. Las Vegas time, a few hours after the shooting.More >>
The new information about the reasons the men's basketball coach and athletics director were placed on leave.More >>
The new information about the reasons the men's basketball coach and athletics director were placed on leave.More >>
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.More >>
Authorities say a West Virginia grandmother has joined her grandson in jail after being accused of smuggling drugs to him behind bars.More >>
The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.More >>
The University of Louisville has called a meeting of its board of trustees for Monday at 9 a.m. It is expected to discuss recent developments within its basketball program.More >>